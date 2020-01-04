ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $35.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ArcBest by 99.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ArcBest by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 157,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

