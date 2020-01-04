Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 71.60 ($0.94).

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Assura alerts:

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Shares of AGR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77.30 ($1.02). 2,749,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.