AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUOTY. ValuEngine raised AU Optronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AU Optronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that AU Optronics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

