Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will announce $130.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.14 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $109.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $559.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $566.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $599.16 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $608.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,919. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after buying an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

