Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,950. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,379,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

