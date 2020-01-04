Bancor Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003004 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Bittrex, Tidex and Ethfinex. Bancor has a total market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex, ABCC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

