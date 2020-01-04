Banyan Network Hits Market Cap of $123,288.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $123,288.00 and $105.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and CoinEx.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

