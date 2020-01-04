Bethereum (BETHER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,988.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bethereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Bethereum has a market cap of $280,577.00 and approximately $12,988.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bethereum has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,211,426 tokens. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum . The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com . The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

