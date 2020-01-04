Bezant Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Bezant has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $110,572.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

