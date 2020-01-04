BidaskClub Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,515,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

