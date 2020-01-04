BidaskClub Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Insiders have sold a total of 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

