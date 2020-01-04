BidaskClub Downgrades Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MEET has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

