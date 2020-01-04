BidaskClub Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wood & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 92.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 70,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

