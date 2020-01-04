BidaskClub Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.