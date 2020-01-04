BidaskClub Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.