BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $27.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of BTAI opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

