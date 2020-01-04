Bitcloud Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $35,989.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,998,572 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

