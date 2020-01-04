BitGreen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,673.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $931,695.00 and approximately $7,673.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00021975 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003660 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.02362716 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011242 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,044,678 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

