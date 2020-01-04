BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0004

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,848,750,382 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.