Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $698.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.09 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $651.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.64. 456,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,036. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $140.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

