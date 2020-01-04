Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.33 ($59.69).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.73 ($0.85) during trading on Friday, hitting €48.03 ($55.85). 221,332 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.29.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

