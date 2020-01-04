Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDGE. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of BDGE opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $656.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

