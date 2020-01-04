Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.83. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after buying an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after buying an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit