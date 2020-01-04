Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.83. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after buying an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after buying an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

