Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other ITT news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ITT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,822,000 after buying an additional 69,387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ITT by 34.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 24.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 4.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITT traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 839,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. ITT has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

ITT declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.