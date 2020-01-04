Brokerages Expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Analysts expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $71.54. 274,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $540,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,839,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 39.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.