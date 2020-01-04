Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Leidos reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after purchasing an additional 307,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 26.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 933,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 195,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

