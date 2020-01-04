Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

