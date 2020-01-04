Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit