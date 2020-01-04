Brokerages Set Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target at $12.00

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.