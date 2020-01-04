Brokerages Set Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $93.67

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

