Brokerages Set InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) PT at $85.25

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INXN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.36. 459,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,051. InterXion has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Analyst Recommendations for InterXion (NYSE:INXN)

