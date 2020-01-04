Brokerages Set LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target at $99.00

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,244. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $236.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $94.44.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

