Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

