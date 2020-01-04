BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 104.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 102.4% against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $299,980.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

