Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $16.75 Average PT from Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth about $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 33,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

