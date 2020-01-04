Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,792.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 73,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,559,042.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 441,099 shares worth $24,551,076. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 72,893 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 289,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Cardlytics has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $65.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

