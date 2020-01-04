Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carter Bank and Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,232,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

