Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carter Bank and Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,232,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bank and Trust (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit