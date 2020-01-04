Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.21 billion. Carvana reported sales of $584.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

NYSE CVNA traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 984,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. Carvana has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after acquiring an additional 846,994 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

