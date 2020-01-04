Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.13. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after buying an additional 846,994 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 591,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 168,212 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 64.3% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after buying an additional 157,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $9,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

