Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Up 5.8%

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.57, 105,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 62,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 112.50%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

