Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 1,398,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 751,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $166.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.