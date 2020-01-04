Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

