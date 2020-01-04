Chronobank Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00021669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $40,463.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.