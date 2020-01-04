CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,142,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,021 shares.The stock last traded at $17.13 and had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.