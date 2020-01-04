Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.41, 685,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 252,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

