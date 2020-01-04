Civic (CVC) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Civic has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Livecoin, Huobi and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, Mercatox, Livecoin, Kucoin, GOPAX, COSS, ABCC, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Upbit, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

