Claymore (CLM) Reaches Market Cap of $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

