CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $496.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

