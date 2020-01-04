CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $43,422.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

