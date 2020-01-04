Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.13.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after buying an additional 1,255,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

