Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNCE. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

