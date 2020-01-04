Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.31 Million

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $157.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.10 million and the lowest is $154.83 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $173.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $669.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $673.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $669.25 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $697.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

CLB traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.